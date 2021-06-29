Vernon man accidentally locks wife, dog on rooftop in heat wave; lives to post about it on social media

The man left for work and jokingly asked friends to ‘send up water’ to stranded pair who were safely unlocked from patio

A husband accidentally locked his wife and dog on their Vernon rooftop patio Tuesday morning, June 29, went to work and posted the event to social media which drew hilarious reaction and helpful hints for the husband. The wife and dog were rescued. (Facebook photo)

There are some nice things Calvin and Allyson Reich enjoy about living on Vernon’s Middleton Mountain.

One of them is the couple’s rooftop patio.

It’s where the Reichs like to have their morning coffee. Or an evening drink with snacks. A place to chat and enjoy the stunning view with their dog, Jake.

It is not, however, the greatest of places to lock the spouse and dog by accident, then leave for work, as Calvin did Tuesday morning, June 29.

“I locked my wife Allyson and my dog Jake on the rooftop,” Reich posted on social media. “It is only the hottest day of the year. If anyone is in the area and could swing by and send up some water, it would be greatly appreciated.

“Once they cool off I can get back to unlock the door. TIA (Thanks In Advance).”

Of course, hubs was only kidding with the post.

“They managed to call and have someone come and unlock the door,” wrote Calvin. “Sorry my love.”

Social media comments have been hilarious and helpful.

A suggestion came to call 911 and ask for the Vernon Fire Rescue Service’s ladder truck. Allyson is a Vernon firefighter.

One friend offered Allyson to go and give Calvin a piece of her mind. Another suggested a dozen roses now and “face the doghouse without the dog because you locked it out, too.”

Flowers, wine, pink bubbles and doggie treats were also recommended to Calvin.

