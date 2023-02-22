Victim Services dedicate thousands of hours to residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP thanked volunteers with Victim Services for their time. (Ridge Meadows RCMP Facebook/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP gave thanks to members of the Victim Service team who have dedicated many hours to supporting the community.

Last year alone volunteers with the unit gave 3,300 hours of volunteer service to support residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, explained an online post by the Ridge Meadows detachment.

The Victim Services Unit is made up of both staff and volunteers who provide fundamental support, valuable information, and referrals to victims of crime and trauma.

The goal of the team is to lessen the long-term impact of crime and trauma with services tailored to meet the individual needs of each client.

They ensure victims are connected with appropriate resources in the community and help them understand the role of police and court procedures.

“Thank you for all that you do to support the Ridge Meadows RCMP, you are an integral part of our team,” read the Valentine’s Day post.

