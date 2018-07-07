Ciara Petti released a butterfly in honour of her cousin Meghan’s birthday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Butterfly release remembers those who have passed and also honours the living

Annual tradition raises funds for Langley hospice

Some came to celebrate the memory of those who passed away, while others attended the annual butterfly release at Krause Berry Farms in Langley to honour the living or just to have the fun of seeing a slightly sleepy butterfly emerged from a small box and take flight.

They released 450 butterflies Saturday afternoon at the fifth annual fundraiser for the Langley Lodge and the Langley hospice.

Meghan and Joel Neufeld attended with their daughter, two-and-a-half-year-old Brinley in memory of their son Ryker.

The parents have been coming to the event since Ryker passed away in hospital, and began bringing Brinley in 2017.

“It was an emotional year having her here, releasing a butterfly for a brother she doesn’t know,” Meghan Neufeld said.

The event began at 1:30 p.m. with a warning that, thanks to the slightly cooler weather, butterflies might decide to land on the ground, so people should look where they stepped.

It was not a simultaneous release, a move by organizers to allow people to have their own moments in the U-pick garden at Krause.

Ciara Petti was trying to transfer a butterfly from her hand to the reason for her visit, her cousin Meagan.

It was, Petti explained a celebration of her cousins’ birthday, who had just turned 23.

Elsewhere, Kennedy Christopherson smiled when her butterfly decided to hang around a bit after the four-year managed to coax it out of the box.

It landed on her summer dress, looking for all the world like a beautifully detailed ornamental pin.

Then it flapped its wings and departed.

In addition to the butterflies in flight, the family-friendly event offered musical entertainment, children’s crafts and activities, face painting, and everything else Krause Berry Farms has to offer with their wine tasting room, waffle bar, café and market place.

READ MORE: 2017 butterfly release

READ MORE: All aflutter


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

 

The butterfly released by Kennedy Christopherson, 4, of Langley, chose to hang around for a few minutes. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Sisters Scarlett, 3, and Avery, 6, came all the way from Mission. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

