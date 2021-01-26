Steve and Bonnie Greenlee brought a cake for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Steve and Bonnie Greenlee brought a cake for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Celebrating a 108th birthday without physical contact

Pandemic required Langley woman to stay behind a window

Langley’s Dorscie Paterson celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25, with about two dozen friends and relatives gathered outside the Cedar Hill residential care facility near Langley Memorial Hospital where the longtime community activist lives.

Her visitors waved and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ from outside, accompanied by a Scottish piper, while Paterson smiled and waved from inside in order to respect COVID-19 safety regulations, touching her hand to the glass when well-wishers did the same.

Friend Steve Greenlee, a regular visitor who has known her more than 30 years, said Paterson was frustrated by her enforced isolation.

“She’s bored,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“She’s a people person.”

Bonnie Greenlee, Steve’s spouse, noted that a few days prior to her birthday, Paterson mentioned she would prefer 107, or 106 to 108.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Dorscie Paterson turns 107

“She just doesn’t like the number,” Greenlee remarked.

“She thinks it’s getting too high.”

Paterson has said she hopes coronavirus restrictions ease enough that she can attend the official opening of the new Langley hospice.

One of the visitors, retired MLA Rich Coleman said the new hospice should recognize Paterson’s contribution.

“They should name the place after her,” said Coleman, who has known Paterson for decades.

“She’s just an amazing lady.”

Paterson spent more than three decades advocating for a stand-alone hospice residence for Langley.

In 2005, it opened across from Langley Memorial with 10 beds.

Paterson went on to drive and volunteer at the hospice for many years.

Jeannine McCarthy, a long-time friend who convinced Paterson to join the hospice board, described her as a “wonderful, wonderful woman.”

“She’s done so much in her life to help people,” McCarthy commented.

When asked in the past about the secret to her longevity, Paterson, who has outlived her husband and son, said it was all about keeping busy and doing something good in the community.

“Keep your mind going. Study. Think. And if you see something that needs help, or you can do something about it, like I did about the hospice, do it! Don’t stand around. Do it right now. Don’t sit on your backside and hold your hands.”

Because of the pandemic, Paterson couldn’t attend the sod-turning for the new hospice.

READ ALSO: Construction underway on Langley’s new hospice residence

The new 15-bed facility currently being constructed on 52nd Avenue at 219A Street will have space for patients and their families, including private rooms for patients, a dedicated sanctuary, and family kitchen, laundry and washroom.

It will be able to care for about 350 people a year, up from the current hospice capacity of 238 patients.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLangley Hospice Society

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Longtime friend Jeannine McCarthy attended a celebration for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, Paterson remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Longtime friend Jeannine McCarthy attended a celebration for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, Paterson remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Friends posed for a picture with a birthday banner for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Friends posed for a picture with a birthday banner for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Donna Buckley also brought a cake for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108 birthday on Monday, Jan. 25th at the Cedar Hill long term care facility in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Donna Buckley also brought a cake for Dorscie Paterson, who celebrated her 108 birthday on Monday, Jan. 25th at the Cedar Hill long term care facility in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley activist Dorscie Paterson celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley activist Dorscie Paterson celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
From goaltender to successful artist; how B.C.’s Luke Eddie Stripp did it

Just Posted

A median is installed along the 250th block of Lougheed Highway in 2017. (The News files)
Highway widening planned for Maple Ridge

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure asking public for input

Food For the Soul is taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.
New Maple Ridge charity hosts Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Food For the Soul will host annual event that has moved online for 2021

The City of Pitt Meadows is one of 26 communities in B.C. to receive assistance as part of the Housing Needs Report program. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows receives 30K from province to assess housing needs

City CAO Mark Roberts said funding will help provide important tool to identify housing gaps

Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat. (Black Press files)
Insp. Mehat officer in charge of Ridge Meadows Detachment

Takes over for Jennifer Hyland, who has gone to new Surrey Police Service

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is looking into the death of man discovered Jan. 11 in east Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Maple Ridge

Man was found dead Jan. 11 after recent contact with police

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Langley activist Dorscie Paterson celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Celebrating a 108th birthday without physical contact

Pandemic required Langley woman to stay behind a window

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo
2 years after his riderless horse was found, police believe Merritt cowboy was killed

Two years after he went missing, Ben Tyner’s family makes video plea for information

Most Read