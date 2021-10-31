Video celebration of Maple Ridge’s youth centre

The Greg Moore Youth Centre is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, and the staff has produced a video to celebrate this landmark.

“The GMYC has been a home for youth-driven activities, recreation, leadership opportunities and relationships that have had lifelong impacts on thousands of individuals over the years,” says the YouTube video description.

“Investment in youth is integral to creating a positive, engaged and successful community. This video is a glimpse of our story so far, but there is so much more to come!”

The 11-minute video goes back to the opening of the centre on Oct. 13 of 2001, when Premier Gordon Campbell was on hand for the official opening. It has interviews with present and former staff, blended with lots of shots of kids playing pool, climbing the rock wall, skateboarding and other activities.

READ ALSO: Greg Moore Youth Centre celebrates 20 years in Maple Ridge

READ ALSO: Greg Moore remembered on the anniversary of his death

“Youth are the future. They’re the ones who are going to shape what this world will look like,” said Jesse Holland, a youth program assistant and photographer/filmmaker. “We as staff have the responsibility of fostering their creativity. Give them adventure, experiences, giving them a chance in a place to exceed and grow. I have personally experienced how leadership, volunteerism and positivity can set youth down a path to success.”