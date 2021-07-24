VIDEO: Free concerts underway at annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Scenes from the first day of free concerts at the annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest on Saturday, July 24. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media) Scenes from the first day of free concerts at the annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest on Saturday, July 24. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media) Scenes from the first day of free concerts at the annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest on Saturday, July 24. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media) Scenes from the first day of free concerts at the annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest on Saturday, July 24. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media) Scenes from the first day of free concerts at the annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest on Saturday, July 24. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)

It was near-perfect conditions for an outdoor concert, sunny and warm at the annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest.

People were trickling in as Still Spirits opened the first day of performances at Canadian Heritage Stage at the Albion Fairgrounds at noon on Saturday, July 24, but fair director Lorraine Bates was expecting numbers to rise as the day went on.

Overall, she predicted attendance would be down, even though there was plenty of room for people to watch and respect social distancing.

“There are still people who are so nervous,” Bates told the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows News.

Earlier in the week, 30 4-H clubs from across the province descended on the fairgrounds.

Bates said having the concert and the 4H fair happen at different times, instead of together, appeared to be well-received, though some of that might just be the 4H participants relief that they were actually able to hold their event.

“We’ve had some compliments,” Bates remarked.

Some have suggested the fair should continue the practice, Bates added.

“We’ll have to look it next year, separating the two events.”

On Sunday, the concerts were set to continue, with gates opening at noon and the performances finishing by 6 p.m.

Parking for the event is $2 with all proceeds going to the Pitt Meadows Lions Club.

People were being asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.

There was a designated picnic and blanket area in front of the garden chair area and the food concession will be open on Sunday until 5 p.m.

No alcohol will be permitted on site

Home arts and garden competitions will not be a part of Country Fest this year, organizers said.

For a full schedule of bands go to mrpmcountryfest.com/canadian-heritage-stage.

