VIDEO: Hundreds attend a skilled trades information night in Maple Ridge

Krysta Taylor, parts and accessories manager with GA Checkpoint Motorsports, right, talks with Brady Yardley, 16, a Grade 11 student at Samuel Robertson Technical, who was at the trades show with his father Curtis Yardley. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Krysta Taylor, parts and accessories manager with GA Checkpoint Motorsports, right, talks with Brady Yardley, 16, a Grade 11 student at Samuel Robertson Technical, who was at the trades show with his father Curtis Yardley. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Amber Geissler with RXN Motorsports talks with those interested in a trades career with her company. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Students with Samuel Robertson Technical’s Vancouver Community College culinary program serve their culinary creations including: cheddar cheese and chive scones, chocolate brownies with candied orange garnish, asparagus and bacon quiche, sausage rolls, and coconut macaroons, among other offerings. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Hundreds of students and their parents attended an SD42 trades showcase in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, Jan. 18.

The rotunda at Thomas Haney Secondary could only accommodate standing room only for those that came late for the event that brought together local businesses whose owners explained the skilled trades they are looking for.

Brad Dingler, SD42’s trades and apprenticeship coordinator, noted that more than 200 students registered to attend the event.

Brady Yardley, 16, a Grade 11 student at Samuel Robertson Technical was at the show with his father Curtis Yardley. Curtis, a technician in the autobody trade, thought is was important for his son to see all of the different trades that are available to pursue.

“Now with the plumbing, and electrical, and now we are seeing small engine repair, and ironworkers, it’s going to open up his eyes to see what is available for him that he can actually put his hands on and possibly get into those trades,” said Curtis.

Brady was keeping his mind open as the pair made their way from table to table, but he said he was interested in either going into the electrician trade or the automotive trade as the motor sports companies were a huge draw at the event.

Michael Morris, at the event with Work BC Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows, noted that training people in the trades is a big part of the economy. He said he was excited to be a part of an event that helps promote trades and show students how much of a great career the can provide.

“The B.C. government projects over a million jobs in the next eight to 10 years above and beyond what we already have. And trades and construction is a huge part of that number,” he said.

Many of the trades programs in SD42 were represented including: auto service technician; construction electrician; culinary; hair dressing; horticulture; plumbing and pipe fitting; and residential construction.

There was also a break-out session for girls or women wishing to pursue a career in the trades.

Krysta Taylor, parts and accessories manager with GA Checkpoint Motorsports, and Megan Keys, a service manager with the company, were there to primarily create awareness for their industry.

“Our industry, as a whole, is already looking for many skilled workers. And a lot of people don’t look at the marine and motorsports industry as a job or career,” said Taylor.

Taylor elaborated that marine and motorsports technicians are two separate positions – motorsports technician being a red-sealed certified trade, although marine is not – yet, said Taylor. Parts is a red-sealed trade as well.

And she noted, there are other levels within the company that people can train in like sales or administration jobs.

Keys added that the motorsports industry is a fun one to work in and if you love what you do, you spend more time enjoying your life.

Kevin Ott with Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Ltd., said he was at the show to also inspire more youth to get into the trades.

“It’s a great career. It’s a lucrative career,” he said, adding that for those entering his industry he looks for students with a great attitude, who are willing to show up everyday, and who want to learn.

“Learn a great trade that can take you anywhere in your life. You’ll never be out of work ever again in your life,” he said.

He noted that his company already has 300 people that work there but that they are looking for another 120 people in 2023.

The district offers seven dedicated Trades Training programs in partnership with the B.C. Institute of Technology, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and Vancouver Community College, in addition to programs that the district cannot run directly at their facilities.

This year they are offering more than 150 first year apprenticeship seats for interested students – if students are willing to travel.