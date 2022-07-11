VIDEO: Lower Mainland car fans raise $10,000 for Ukraine humanitarian relief

At the 29th edition of the Mopar Madness car show in Langley on Sunday, July 10, members of the Mopars Unlimited Car Club announced they have raised $10,00 for Ukraine humanitarian relief. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A participant in the 29th edition of the Mopar Madness car show in Langley on Sunday, July 10 works on a classic car’s sound system. Members of the Mopars Unlimited Car Club announced they have raised $10,00 for Ukraine humanitarian relief. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Trophies for the top three cars at the 29th edition of the Mopar Madness car show in Langley on Sunday, July 10. Members of the Mopars Unlimited Car Club announced they have raised $10,00 for Ukraine humanitarian relief. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A group of Lower Mainland car fans has raised $10,000 for Ukraine humanitarian relief.

Mopars Unlimited Car Club president Garry Keay said members of the Langley-based club devoted to Chrysler and Chrysler-related vehicles decided to donate $5,000, which was matched by an anonymous donor in Chilliwack.

“Many of us have got Ukrainian friends or relatives,” Keay commented.

“We just feel that’s such a bad situation there, they need all the help they can get.”

Keay announced the donation during the club’s 29th Mopar Madness car show on Sunday, July 10, at the George Preston recreation centre parking lot in Langley.

“We try and help where we feel we can do the most good,” Keay told the Langley Advance Times.

The club also raises funds for the annual Kruise For Kids (K4K) put on by the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, where car clubs get together for a ride from Surrey to Langley to deliver toy and cash donations.

Sunday was the first Mopar Madness show since the pandemic, attracting 170 vehicles, down from the record-high 218 recorded in the 2019 show, the last one before COVID hit.

Keay believed rising gas prices and COVID concerns played a part in keeping drivers at home, with big drops in the numbers coming from Vancouver island and the U.S.

“With the price of gas, people are not travelling the distance,” Keay remarked.

Aldergrove’s John Ross, a former stock car racer, was happy to see the show return.

Ross brought three cars to the show, including a modern-day Hurst Challenger and a classic Satellite 426 Hemi, along with a Dodge Demon.

“There were 48 made,” Ross explained about the high-performance Challenger, which boasts a supercharged engine and lowered racing suspension.

“That’s number 10 [in the series].”

His collection of classic performance cars also includes a Ford Mustang and Maserati, which stayed home because they were not eligible to compete.

“I just like cars,” Ross remarked.

His Challenger and Satellite both won trophies.

While club membership has fallen to around 30, less than half the usual number, in the wake of the pandemic, Keay was encouraged to see six new members signed up at the Langley event.

Because of the decline in numbers, the club decided to change the way winners were chosen, opting for a panel of judges rather than having the public cast ballots.

“We don’t have the manpower to count all the votes,” Keay observed.

The top prizes went to three owners; Bob Cattermole, who took the White Rock Dodge “best in show” award for his 1971 Dodge Demon, Darren Swish, who won the Langley Chrysler best in show trophy for his 1970 Road Runner, and Ron Wanierson, who won the Mopars Unlimited Car Club choice for his 1969 Dart.

More photos from the event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.