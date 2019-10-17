City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge city staff in Great B.C. Shake Out

City staff took cover under desks during province-wide drill

Staff at Maple Ridge City Hall took cover Thursday morning during The Great British Columbia Shake Out.

At 10:17 a.m. whistles sounded to indicate the drill had started and staff dashed under desks and held on for about one minute until the drill had ended.

Then, staff took the opportunity to further practice an evacuation drill.

The annual Shake Out is meant to encourage participants to drop, cover and hold on in the event of an earthquake.

The Great British Columbia Shake Out is held province-wide to remind residents what to do if an earthquake should hit.

More than 970,000 participants in B.C. took part in the drill, 60,000 more than last year.

In Metro Vancouver there were 497,522, including 13 schools in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District, local government offices, individuals and families and other groups.

 

Most Read