VIDEO: Maple Ridge’s Emerald Pig selling costumes in time for Halloween

The theatrical society is making room for next season

Charlene Rowley, left, Kathleen Hatley and Sharon Malone, with the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society, display some of the costumes that are up for sale as they clean out the closets for next season. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A jester, a flying nun, a lion and the Queen of Hearts were all costumes for sale on Sunday as the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society threw open their closet doors to make room for the next season.

Wedding gowns, tuxes and Victorian gowns also lined the for-sale racks in addition to a myriad of props.

In addition, Sharon Malone, co-founder of the theatrical society, had the shell of a piano for sale that, she said, would be a welcome addition to any haunted house.

RELATED: Swashbuckling sword fights for one and all in latest Maple Ridge theatre company production

Malone is looking forward to the new season and is hoping to find new volunteers at the upcoming AGM taking place at 10 a.m. on Sat. Oct. 19 at the Maple Ridge Library, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road.

“We’ve got lots of workshops coming up this year. Acting, directing, improv, set design, costuming,”said Malone, noting the season will culminate with next summer’s Bard on the Bandstand that will be directed by the society’s president Simon Challenger.

Anyone wishing to purchase a costume or volunteer can contact the Emerald Pig Society at emeraldpig@theatrebc.org or by calling 604-785-1405.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter