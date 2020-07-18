VIDEO: Throwing back to era of the washboard

History lovers at Maple Ridge Museum are hosting a series of online experiments that are garnering some attention and even a few laughs.

These experiments, naturally, focus on history.

It’s all about rediscover items and activities from the past with the Maple Ridge Museum, said director Val Patenaude.

In this most recent experiment, they explored the history of laundry – specifically looking at washboards.

“This invention skyrocketed to popularity in the 19th century (along with soap), helping to decrease the amount of physical labour needed for this household chore,” Patenaude said.

If you’re interested in seeing more history experiments from Maple Ridge Museum, visit their Facebook page.

Their experiments included everything from churning butter to baking, and now washing laundry with tools from our past.

