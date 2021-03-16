Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)

Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

$37,000 raised in single evening

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society will be able to continue helping those who require end-of-life supports thanks to their virtual fundraising dinner that brought in thousands for the organization.

The White Dove Dinner took place virtually on March 6 where donors, sponsors and guests raised $37,000 for the society.

“In a year where our two major fundraisers, (Vistas Run and Oktoberfest), were lost, you all stepped in and stepped up to raise $37,000 and ensure quality, accessible programs and supports are available to those facing end of life, grief and loss,” read a statement from the society online.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Hospice celebrating 25 years

The virtual dinner was also a celebration of the hospice society’s 25th anniversary and was emceed by Taryn Stephenson. The night included stories which began loss and grief and transformed into tales of love, compassion, hope and inspiration.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Hospice Society there for seniors dealing with grief and loss

Each ticket allowed guests to watch the pre-recorded event that had live components from their home.

Musical guests included Robert Campbell, Bruce James Orchestra, and Sam Ellington.

“Congratulations and thank you to everyone who gave their time, resources, and dedication to making this event possible,” read the statement.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

$37,000 raised in single evening

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

There will be no official Earth Day celebration on April 22

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)
Almost 20 drivers caught distracted in RCMP blitz

On average, 78 deaths occur every year as a result of distracted driving

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering, 76, hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

Students of the Environmental School in Maple Ridge took part in a native species planting in Reg Franklin Park on Friday, Mar. 12. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge park receives makeover

Environmental School students clean up park

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

Most Read