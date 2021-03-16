Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society will be able to continue helping those who require end-of-life supports thanks to their virtual fundraising dinner that brought in thousands for the organization.

The White Dove Dinner took place virtually on March 6 where donors, sponsors and guests raised $37,000 for the society.

“In a year where our two major fundraisers, (Vistas Run and Oktoberfest), were lost, you all stepped in and stepped up to raise $37,000 and ensure quality, accessible programs and supports are available to those facing end of life, grief and loss,” read a statement from the society online.

The virtual dinner was also a celebration of the hospice society’s 25th anniversary and was emceed by Taryn Stephenson. The night included stories which began loss and grief and transformed into tales of love, compassion, hope and inspiration.

Each ticket allowed guests to watch the pre-recorded event that had live components from their home.

Musical guests included Robert Campbell, Bruce James Orchestra, and Sam Ellington.

“Congratulations and thank you to everyone who gave their time, resources, and dedication to making this event possible,” read the statement.