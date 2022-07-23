Visit to local museums could pay dividends

Taking a selfie in front of a historic site in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows could net $1,000

Life-long Maple Ridge resident Ernie Daykin, former city mayor, took a selfie outside Haney House museum as part of the Historic Places Days contest, while encouraging others to get out and explore the community’s rich heritage. (Special to The News)

Anyone into visiting an historic site in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows during the next week, and sharing a selfie, could be a $1,000 richer.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows’ historical society are taking part in the National Trust for Canada’s Historic Places Days initiative, and encouraging locals to visit the Maple Ridge Museum, Haney House, Pitt Meadows Museum, or the Hoffmann and Sons Shop and social a selfie (with the hashtag @nationaltrustca) no later than than July 31 to be in the running for the cash.

The national initiative (more information online) is designed to encourage people to visit more historic places in Canada.

Speaking of getting out to explore Maple Ridge’s heritage, the historical society hosts monthly walking tours.

Local history expert Erica Williams, president of the society, offers tours of downtown Maple Ridge on the first Sunday of every month, and similarly she offers walking tours of the Maple Ridge Cemetery on the first Saturday of the month.

For those wanting to learn a bit more about the community’s past this summer, they can visit the museum website: mapleridgemuseum.org/events.

