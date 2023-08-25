Volunteers needed at arts centre in Maple Ridge

Many roles available for those who are interested in volunteering at the ACT Arts Centre

The Docent Program at the ACT Art Gallery is a volunteer opportunity where people are trained about exhibiting artists, new art processes, and the stories behind the pieces, and then they share their knowledge with visitors. (Les Raskewicz photography)

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge is offering exciting volunteer opportunities, with volunteer training sessions starting Friday, Aug. 25.

Art enthusiasts in the community are being encouraged to join the Docent Program at the ACT Art Gallery, where accepted applicants will get to learn about exhibiting artists, new art processes, and the stories behind each of the art pieces, and then get to share their knowledge and ideas with others in a gallery setting.

According to the ACT, a docent is a trained professional who guides visitors, of all ages, to a greater understanding and enjoyment of the visual arts.

“At The ACT Art Gallery, the Docent’s main role is an active one that consists of showing works of art to visitors, suggesting methods of interpretation and assisting visitors to discover the personal meaning art has for them,” read a definition on their website, making “art accessible and meaningful to each person”.

A great volunteer opportunity for youth is becoming an arts ambassador with the centre.

The Arts Ambassador program is geared towards those aged 13- to 18-years and they meet from 5-6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Youth in this program get to participate in special events like Celebrate the Night, Culture Days, and National Volunteer Week.

They also receive free certifications and training including: Serving it Right; World Host; Food Safe; and First Aid. They receive leadership training, gain experience in event planning, attend fun socials, build their resume; gain volunteer experience hours, and meet new people.

There are a number of other roles the arts centre needs volunteers to help with including: theatre usher; art learning assistant; special event ambassador; theatre host; lobby attendant; gallery greeter; marketing associate; administration assistant; retail sales; board member; youth arts ambassador; tour guide; volunteer assistant; committee member; food and beverage service; theatre technical assistant; and more.

Any skill level, lifestyle, or ability are welcome to volunteer and the ACT will provide a complimentary volunteer training session and reimbursement for a criminal record check.

Shop training takes place from 11-12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, followed by training for gallery host and docent training from 12-1 p.m. the same day.

Volunteer Training Level 1 training sessions starts Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9-12 p.m., with the next session on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6-9 p.m., and again from 9-12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. This level includes an orientation, host training, and safety training.

Volunteer Training Level 2 starts at 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, then from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and the final session taking place from 1-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

For more information email: volunteer@mract.org or go to theactmapleridge.org/volunteer.