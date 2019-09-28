The dystonia walk will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Commons Waterfront Park in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

Walk for dystonia in Pitt Meadows on Sunday

Boy Scout organized event in memory of his aunt

A Pitt Meadows boy who lost his aunt has organized a walk to raise awareness about dystonia on Sunday.

It will leave from Commons Waterfront Park in Pitt Meadows at 10 a.m.

“There is no cure for this, so the more awareness there is, and the more people donate, the better chance of finding a cure,” said Debra Douglas.

Her 11-year-old son Corbin wanted to organize the walk in memory of his aunt, Debra’s twin sister, Donna L’Arrivee. She passed away in 2016 at 45 years of age, and suffered from severe dystonia, said Douglas.

Dystonia is a movement disorder. It is characterized by painful and prolonged muscle contractions, and results in abnormal movements and postures. Patients might have a dragging leg, uncontrolled blinking or difficulty with speech. They feel frequent pain an exhaustion.

Corbin is a Scout, and was considering how he could do a community service when he proposed the memorial walk to his mother.

“This walk is what he chose to do,” said Debra. “He wanted to raise awareness about dystonia and to keep his aunt’s legacy alive.”

They have been working on the project together. Corbin is aiming for nothing less than the Chief Scout Award, which is the highest honour in scouting.

She told him he will have to make a speech for those attending.

“He said ‘I’ll probably cry,’ and I said ‘That’s okay.’”

Corbin was very close with his aunt, she said.

READ ALSO: Organizer of B.C. walk to honour stillborn children says event has sold out

Debra has been diagnosed with a genetic connective tissue disorder that causes painful joints, and has numerous co-morbid diagnoses. She worries about her children inheriting genetic disorders.

They are leading the walk, and expect at least 25 people to talk part. They would like to make it an annual event.

They will not be taking donations, which may instead be made directly to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation of Canada.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Going green: Plastic, the gift that keeps on giving

Just Posted

Walk for dystonia in Pitt Meadows on Sunday

Boy Scout organized event in memory of his aunt

Canada vs Iroquois Nationals for world title

Maple Ridge Burrards playing for gold on Saturday

Conservative leader visits Maple Ridge farm

Scheer takes no questions, candidate Dalton talks climate change

Two dead horses found on Pitt Meadows dike

Horse community ready to help identify the animals

Students chant, ‘Listen to the kids’

Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Man arrested in sudden death of woman, 72, in Aldergrove

The police are releasing few details until after an autopsy is completed

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

VIDEO: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Highway 1 crash in Abbotsford

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR on the driver

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

Most Read