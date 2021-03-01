A GoFundMe campaign for Riley Stevens and his family has raised more than $5,700 since launching last week. (Contributed photo)

A GoFundMe campaign for Riley Stevens and his family has raised more than $5,700 since launching last week. (Contributed photo)

White Rock mom of sick tot ‘totally blown away’ by donations, offers help

GoFundMe campaign to help family of Riley Stevens crests $5,700

The family of Riley Stevens is on the move, after a successful GoFundMe campaign left mother Courtney “absolutely blown away.”

Last week, an online fundraiser was started for the family, who were forced to leave their home after a flood, which damaged furniture, nine-month-old Riley’s toys and also caused mould to grow. And while mould is not healthy for anyone, it’s especially dangerous for the Semiahmoo Peninsula tot, who was born with CDH (Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia), which is a hole in a baby’s diaphragm that allows organs to migrate into the chest while the baby is still developing. As a result, it causes the child’s heart and lungs to be smaller and less viable.

Mould is potentially life-threatening for babies with CDH. The one-income family – Courtney cannot work as caring for Riley is a full-time job – had been living out of a hotel prior to the GoFundMe campaign, with aimed to raise $5,000 to help the Stevens find a new home.

As of Monday morning, the campaign had raised more than $5,700 and the family had found a new place to live.

As well, Courtney told Peace Arch News that in addition to the donations, “complete strangers have reached out and helped in their own ways” – everything from dropping off clothes and toys to gift cards.

After PAN wrote the original story last week, offers to help poured into the newspaper, as well. Some offered to temporarily house the family’s cats while they looked for a new house, while one business offered to remove the mould from the original house, if they were to return.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to each and every single person that has donated, shared, or even just taken the time to read our story and cheer us on. It means a lot to us and we couldn’t have done this without you guys,” Courtney wrote on the GoFundMe page on Saturday.

The Stevens spent the weekend moving into their new home – “A cute little house,” Courtney said – although Riley did have another brief hospital stay last week.

He’s OK now, his mom said.

“We are so excited to start this next chapter of our lives,” Courtney said.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Familiesfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Stunning vistas of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Hospital outbreaks included in Fraser Health update Feb. 28, 2021. (Black Press file)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General and Surrey Memorial

The medicine units are temporarily closed but ERs remain open, according to Fraser Health update

Conservative MP Marc Dalton (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MP votes no to NDP Pharmacare bill

Maple Ridge city councillor disappointed

.
SHARE: Stunning vistas of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

City hall is asking for public input on its greenhouse gas reduction plans.
Maple Ridge wants citizen input on greenhouse gas targets

City hall to host an online webinar on Thursday

Pitt Meadows United Church has a new Expression Station, to create a record of people’s feelings during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The News)
Closed by COVID-19, Pitt Meadows church offers Expression Station

Say what you need to say in this pandemic time, offers United Church

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A GoFundMe campaign for Riley Stevens and his family has raised more than $5,700 since launching last week. (Contributed photo)
White Rock mom of sick tot ‘totally blown away’ by donations, offers help

GoFundMe campaign to help family of Riley Stevens crests $5,700

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

Most Read