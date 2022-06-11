Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest almost derailed by theft of plants

Pumpkin plants for the Giant Whonnock Pumpkin Contest were stolen from the farm stand. (Special to The News)

The giant pumpkin contest of Whonnock will continue after someone stole about 50 plants and a myriad of other items from The Egg Stand.

On June 5, Pascale Shaw, who organizes the contest with Joanne Halliday, discovered that not only were the pumpkin plants gone from the stand, but dahlia tubers, flowers, wooden boxes, a large basket, a pumpkin sign, a metal sign holder, and other plants.

Online Shaw apologized to anyone picking up plants, assuring them that she had just purchased 600 seeds and 300 more were already planted.

“I had germinated an additional 300 seeds before the theft as I was concerned that some of the ones originally planned were not going to sprout,” Shaw told The News.

And, she admitted, weather had done more to delay the growing of the pumpkins, more so than the theft.

However, Shaw said, someone must have a great display set up.

“With all of our display baskets and boxes, cut flowers bouquets, vegetable and flowers starters and upwards of 50 giant pumpkin seedlings,” she said.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the theft and those involved, we are not disclosing any information at this time,” said Shaw.

However, she was happy to say she and her partner are back in business again, but at reduced hours. People can drop by the farm stand between 8-5 p.m. and they can message Shaw and Halliday either by Facebook at @whonnockgiantpumpkincontest or email at Whonockgiantpumpkincontest@gmail.com and a pumpkin plant will be put out with that person’s name on it.

“We have lots of pumpkins now and more will be coming up in a week or so. There is lots of time to participate,” said Shaw.

