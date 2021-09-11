Why is fish habitat important? A two-day workshop in Maple Ridge to teach it all

Event to be organized by the B.C. Wildlife Federation

This year, due to weather and man-made disruptions, Alouette has seen low salmon returns. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)

B.C. Wildlife Federation (BCWF) will be hosting a two-day workshop on fish habitat and riparian stewardship in Maple Ridge this October.

According to the BCWF, “Maintaining and restoring riparian and fish habitat is very important for the survival of fish, recharging ground water, flood protection, and supporting a diverse wildlife.”

The two-day workshop will be held on Oct. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cover topics such as importance and traditional uses of the Alouette River, stream values and classification, assessing stream quality and fish health, riparian planting and invasive species control, stream and fish passage improvements and community involvement.

The workshop will use a mix of hands-on and theoretical learning and the team will guide participants through a series of walks, talks, and sampling techniques.

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) will also be at the BCWF Fish Habitat & Riparian Stewardship Workshop, said ARMS’s Alex Holmes.

“This workshop focuses on the Alouette River system including riparian and fish habitat,” she said.

This year, the river system has seen a low sockeye return and this workshop would be timely to learn and understand the importance of a healthy fish habitat.

For more information on the workshop, people can contact: The Fish Habitat Restoration and Education team on 604-882-9988 ext. 225 or email: fish@bcwf.bc.ca.

