A New York State of Mind in Maple Ridge

David Gillham is the host of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT. (Special to The News)

New York State of Mind is the title of the latest performance in the Sunday Chamber Music Series coming up on March 26 at The ACT Arts Centre.

Starting at 3 p.m., this casual afternoon promises to offer engaging classical masterworks by small ensembles, and performed by some of the finest classical musicians in Canada and beyond.

Curated by acclaimed soloist, chamber musician, and UBC professor of violin David Gillham, the series takes listeners on a musical world tour of places and times, from New York to Paris, and from the Renaissance to modern times.

New York City’s inspiration to composers and musicians in the 20th and 21st centuries will be showcased this Sunday, in three different masterworks.

Jazz clarinet legend Benny Goodman and the great Hungarian violinist Joseph Szigeti asked Hungarian composer Bela Bartok to write Contrasts, which premiered at Carnegie Hall in 1940.

Prize-winning American composer Kevin Puts lived in NYC when he was inspired to write the ‘night music’ Nocturnes.

Great American clarinetist and New Yorker David Shifrin commissioned American composer Paul Schoenfeld to write the rollicking Klezmer Trio.

All seats cost $25 plus fees, and are available on the website theactmapleridge.org