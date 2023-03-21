David Gillham is the host of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT. (Special to The News)

David Gillham is the host of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT. (Special to The News)

A New York State of Mind in Maple Ridge

Sunday Chamber Music Series at The ACT Arts Centre

New York State of Mind is the title of the latest performance in the Sunday Chamber Music Series coming up on March 26 at The ACT Arts Centre.

Starting at 3 p.m., this casual afternoon promises to offer engaging classical masterworks by small ensembles, and performed by some of the finest classical musicians in Canada and beyond.

Curated by acclaimed soloist, chamber musician, and UBC professor of violin David Gillham, the series takes listeners on a musical world tour of places and times, from New York to Paris, and from the Renaissance to modern times.

READ ALSO: Reborn Ringling Bros. circus to leap on tour – minus animals

New York City’s inspiration to composers and musicians in the 20th and 21st centuries will be showcased this Sunday, in three different masterworks.

Jazz clarinet legend Benny Goodman and the great Hungarian violinist Joseph Szigeti asked Hungarian composer Bela Bartok to write Contrasts, which premiered at Carnegie Hall in 1940.

Prize-winning American composer Kevin Puts lived in NYC when he was inspired to write the ‘night music’ Nocturnes.

Great American clarinetist and New Yorker David Shifrin commissioned American composer Paul Schoenfeld to write the rollicking Klezmer Trio.

All seats cost $25 plus fees, and are available on the website theactmapleridge.org

READ ALSO: Gwyneth Paltrow’s court case begins for Deer Valley ski crash

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live musicmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Film honours Surrey Sikh caretaker slain by skinheads in 1998

Just Posted

David Gillham is the host of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT. (Special to The News)
A New York State of Mind in Maple Ridge

About 20 girls showed up for the first free girls lacrosse session hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association on Saturday, March 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association sees great turnout for free girls lacrosse

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue carried an injured hiker out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on Monday, March 20. (RMSAR Facebook/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue carry out injured hiker

Mike Keenan, president of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games, and vice-president Tom Bowen put up one of two event flags outside Maple Ridge city hall Monday as Mayor Mike Morden looks on. The games were cancelled due to COVID-19. (The News Files)
Maple Ridge recruiting directors for 2024 BC Summer Games