Alex Cuba (Twitter photo)

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Premier John Horgan is hosting a free livestream concert Thursday that features four B.C. musicians, including Juno and Grammy award winners.

The line-up includes jazz-pop-soul artist Alex Cuba from Smithers. Cuba has won two Juno wards and two Latin Grammy awards.

Also on the bill is Vancouver musician Dan Mangan, a winner of Juno awards for best alternative album and breakthrough artist.

Folk artist Kym Gouchie from Summerland and soul singer Desiree Dawson from White Rock are also set to perform.

Horgan said musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this concert could be the start of a regular event.

“Musicians are always looking for gigs so we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there to be known, to be heard by broader audiences that would be a benefit to everyone,” said Horgan. ”I’m looking forward to the initiative getting going and then duplicating it from this point on.”

The concert starts at 4 p.m. To watch, visit the B.C. government’s Facebook page, or visit the province’s YouTube channel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province supports B.C. artists with livestream portal

Just Posted

IN IT TOGETHER: Naming emotions help free people from those feelings

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

ALONG THE RIVER: First of its kind pop-up clinics rolling out

Ridge Meadows doctors introduce a COVID-free facility where doctors can meet with must-see patients

Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

VIDEO: Maple Ridge teacher mails letters to each of her students

Response part of writing assignment

SD42 starts program for children of tier one health care workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Thirty-four students enrolled in program so far, with another 25 in final steps of placement

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Uncontrolled slash fire burning fast, prompting evacuations near Squamish: RCMP

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes were near the fire

Surrey teen, last seen in Chilliwack, located safe and sound

RCMP appealed for public assistance Wednesday evening for help in locating the 15-year-old

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Most Read