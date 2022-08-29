Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)

B.C.’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance contest and trip to world finals in South Africa

Surrey resident was in Toronto for the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition national finals

Surrey’s Humuza Bazira is Canada’s top street dancer, as judged by a crowd in Toronto at the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition national finals.

A hip-hop dancer and “popper,” Bazira won the crowd-judged contest Friday (Aug. 29) at The Bentway, where close to 700 people gathered to watch 16 dancers compete.

“Humuzza,” as Bazira is known in the dance world, will now represent Canada at the international contest final in Johannesburg, South Africa in December, when he’ll battle dancers from more than 30 countries.

In Toronto, Bazira’s “energetic persona, unique style, and ability to entertain won over the audience who selected him as the winner in the final battle against Kofi Black, who qualified in Montreal,” according to a news release.

Bazira, 19, said the energy from the crowd and other dancers was “exhilarating” and pushed him to perform well.

“I am looking forward to representing Canada and Vancouver at the World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will do my best to bring the title home,” Bazira stated. In Toronto, he said, “I got the opportunity to battle some amazing Canadian dancers who I look up to and am inspired by, so to come out with the win is a great accomplishment and something I am extremely proud of myself for. I would like to thank all those who have supported and continue to support me and especially my family from Vancouver and Toronto who cheered me on.”

On Aug. 7, Bazira won the Red Bull series Vancouver qualifier, held during Vancouver Mural Festival.

Bazira has been dancing for more than five years, starting at Sullivan Heights Secondary.

“I started out with a beginner class at my school and from there I joined the school hip-hop team and also a team outside of school,” he told the Now-Leader in mid-August. “I joined a team called Megabots, which I’m still on right now. I’ve done various competitions and battles.”

Bazira’s “Humuzza” Instagram account is filled with videos of him dancing.


