Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith in Hawaii during American Idol tapings. (Lauren Spencer-Smith Instagram)

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

A teen singer from Vancouver Island won’t win American Idol, but she’s nevertheless excited about what’s ahead in her music career.

The reality TV talent show whittled its top 20 contestants down to a top 10 on Sunday’s episode, and it was revealed that Lauren Spencer-Smith won’t be advancing.

In a social media post, the 16-year-old thanked American Idol for the opportunity, and also thanked everyone who voted for her to try to lift her into the top 10.

“Although some may say this is a disappointment, it is a huge accomplishment for all of me and my friends who were part of the top 20…” she wrote. “Everything happens for a reason and and this was such a positive experience for me.”

She said she created what will be lifelong friendships with other Idol contestants and hopes her fans will now turn their support to help out those singers.

At the same time, Spencer-Smith, who grew up in Port Alberni and now lives in Nanaimo, said she’s excited to continue her own musical career.

“This is not the end for me and I’m so excited for what the future holds,” she wrote.

