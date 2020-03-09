Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the ACT in Maple Ridge

The Mission Pipe Band will be special guests at a free St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the ACT in Maple Ridge.

There will be a free Celtic Jam for St. Patrick’s Day at The ACT this weekend.

Nigel Tucker will be hosting and event and also performing with his band, The Navvies, accompanied by the Mission Pipe Band as special guests.

Tucker has been performing a St. Patrick’s show for the arts council for about eight years, and every year, he says, the Mission Pipe Band has marched off the stage to a full standing ovation.

READ MORE: Piping for St. Pat’s party

The show will feature rousing Irish songs, along with some Scottish music.

Fiddler Jesse Jazemir will also be performing.

“He’s a fiddle virtuoso,” Tucker said.

“He’s one of the best musicians I’ve ever played with.”

Tucker’s St. Patrick’s Day Party starts at 2 p.m. at The ACT, 11944 Haney Pl., on Saturday, March 14.

Also at The ACT for St. Patrick’s Day will be the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir.

READ MORE: 4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

That concert will include songs from Ireland, Scotland, and Wales with musical director Jonathan Quick and pianist Karen Lee-Morlang.

Guest piper Tim Fanning will be playing the Uilleann pipes.

Traditional Celtic songs will include the Welsh Hymn Gwahoddiad, Loch Lomond, Fields of Athenry, My Heart’s in the Highlands, Down by the Salley Gardens, The Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

This Celtic Celebration featuring the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 17 at The ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Pl. in downtown Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $34 for adults, $16 for students 12-years and older. Children under 12 are free.

To get tickets go to theactmapleridge.org.

 

Meanwhile, Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is once again hosting its annual St. Paddy’s Day pub night fundraiser…

