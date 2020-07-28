Ligia Carvalh, who currently calls Maple Ridge home, was a finalist in the 11th annual 2020 International Book Awards for her book Grandma is a Star: A Book About Grief for Kids. (Contributed)

Children’s author who calls Maple Ridge home wins big at international contest

Her book about grief was a finalist at the 11th annual International Book Awards

An author of children’s books currently living in Maple Ridge has been named a finalist in the 11th annual 2020 International Book Awards put on by the American Book Fest.

Ligia Carvalho, was one of seven winning entries for her book Grandma is a Star: A Book About Grief for Kids in the Children’s Mind/Body/Spirit category.

This is Carvalho’s first award. Her first book called Max Loves Cupcakes was published in 2017. Grandma is a Star is the author’s second book and was published in 2018.

RELATED: Maple Ridge secondary students discover the art of children’s lit

“This story is very close to our family. I knew this book could touch someone’s heart, the same way it has touched ours,” said Carvalho.

“I feel accomplished with this recognition. Knowing that some important people from the industry have read my book and liked it, it is beyond special,” added the author.

More than 2,000 entries were submitted from around the world, said president and CEO of American Book Fest Jeffrey Keen, and were entered into 91 categories in the contest.

Carvalho was born in Brazil, where she got her Bachelor’s degree in social communication. She moved to Canada in 2009, where she has continued her studies in business writing. Carvalho works as a freelance writer and is the mother of three young boys.

For more information go to ligiacarvalho.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

authorBooksmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88

Just Posted

Update: Car crash scene cleared on Dewdney Trunk Road

Early morning accident in Maple Ridge

Children’s author who calls Maple Ridge home wins big at international contest

Her book about grief was a finalist at the 11th annual International Book Awards

Haney Neptunes president still fighting for better outdoor pool

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows summer swim club currently practising in 23-metre Hammond outdoor pool

Volunteer drivers needed at Maple Ridge Sally Ann

Food delivery to local seniors home

Coyotes preying on Maple Ridge pets

Dog attacked, cat snatched and conservation officer issues warning

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Mountie returns Surrey family’s 113-year-old christening gown after it was stolen from porch

The 113-year old christening gown, worn by 59 people since 1907, was stolen from a front porch in Whalley after a FedEx delivery

Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

Parents were more united on implementing safeguards to prevent students and teachers from contracting COVID-19

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in both directions south of Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

Most Read