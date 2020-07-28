Children’s author who calls Maple Ridge home wins big at international contest

Her book about grief was a finalist at the 11th annual International Book Awards

Ligia Carvalh, who currently calls Maple Ridge home, was a finalist in the 11th annual 2020 International Book Awards for her book Grandma is a Star: A Book About Grief for Kids. (Contributed)

An author of children’s books currently living in Maple Ridge has been named a finalist in the 11th annual 2020 International Book Awards put on by the American Book Fest.

Ligia Carvalho, was one of seven winning entries for her book Grandma is a Star: A Book About Grief for Kids in the Children’s Mind/Body/Spirit category.

This is Carvalho’s first award. Her first book called Max Loves Cupcakes was published in 2017. Grandma is a Star is the author’s second book and was published in 2018.

“This story is very close to our family. I knew this book could touch someone’s heart, the same way it has touched ours,” said Carvalho.

“I feel accomplished with this recognition. Knowing that some important people from the industry have read my book and liked it, it is beyond special,” added the author.

More than 2,000 entries were submitted from around the world, said president and CEO of American Book Fest Jeffrey Keen, and were entered into 91 categories in the contest.

Carvalho was born in Brazil, where she got her Bachelor’s degree in social communication. She moved to Canada in 2009, where she has continued her studies in business writing. Carvalho works as a freelance writer and is the mother of three young boys.

For more information go to ligiacarvalho.ca.

