Colourful world of Seuss coming to Maple Ridge

The fun, colourful world of Seuss will be coming to life in Xtreme Theatre’s latest production.

Seussical the Musical Jr. will be full of vibrant music and costumes, with all the great life lessons in Seuss-style fashion.

“Even though it’s Seuss and you think of it being pre-school literature, there is really wonderful foundation lessons through it that adults will enjoy as well,” said Johanna Reed with the theatre group.

The musical features The Cat in the Hat who tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, a world of individuals whose lives are dependent on the safety of the speck. In the show Horton is challenged with protecting the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers in addition to guarding an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although the lovable elephant faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Children of all ages will recognize the main characters of Seuss’s imagination that will also include Yertle the Turtle, the Grinch and Red Fish Blue Fish.

Xtreme theatre was created by Wendy Holm to provide an opportunity for all home-schooled children to experience musical theatre. The group has a Christian leaning, but children of all faith backgrounds are welcome to join.

This is the third time the group has taken on this musical over the past 20 years.

There are two casts for the production of home-schooled students ranging in age from 5-years to 14-years who have been rehearsing three hours a week since September.

About a dozen songs will be part of the production taken directly from rhymes in the books.

There will be a three-metre-tall Cat in the Hat and a Seuss mobile, props made by parents with the group.

”It’s a high quality production. The parents are very invested in it, as well. It’s a whole community for us,” said Reed.