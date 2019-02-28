Evolving talents of SD42 students in new exhibition

(Contributed) From left, Emily Senko, Chelsey Nguyen and Clair Belson will be displaying their art at the upcoming Evolving Talent exhibition.

A new exhibition at the ACT Art Gallery features the work of students in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district.

Evolving Talent opens March 2 and will showcase around 65 pieces by promising young artists from Grades 8 to 12 at Pitt Meadows secondary, Westview secondar, Samuel Robertson Technical and Thomas Haney secondary.

Specialist art teachers Parminder Cruickshank from Westview secondary and Amy Messner from Thomas Haney secondary approached the ACT Art Gallery curator Barbara Duncan last year to see about holding the exhibition.

Messner felt that the community should have the opportunity to view some of the outstanding art being created and Duncan agreed that it had been nearly ten years since the last exhibition of high school artwork and thought that it was important talented youth in the community had the experience of showing their work in a professional space.

It was juried by three professional artists with considerable teaching experience.

The opening reception of Evolving Talent will take place on Mar. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition runs until April 7.

The ACT Art Gallery, is located inside The ACT Art Centre, at 11944 Haney Place and is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council.

Its mission to broaden and enrich the public’s appreciation and understanding of visual culture and it presents stimulating and diverse displays of artwork by local, regional and national artists and artisans.

Talks, workshops and other presentations are held in the gallery on a regular basis. Visitors are welcome to visit the gallery at no charge from Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on selected evenings to coincide with theatre performances.

• For more information, go to theactmapleridge.org/gallery.