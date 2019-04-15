This photo taken Feb. 3, 2018, shows Jon Favreau arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Favreau teased. The Mandalorian at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday, April 14, 2019, giving fans their first look at the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away. Favreau eight-episode series is to debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Favreau gives ‘Star Wars’ fans 1st look at ‘The Mandalorian’

Series will debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12

Jon Favreau gave fans their first look at the “The Mandalorian” at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday, previewing the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away.

Favreau’s eight-episode series will debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on November 12. It’s set in the aftermath of “The Return of the Jedi,” taking place five years after the Rebellion’s victory.

READ MORE: New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

Favreau premiered behind-the-scenes clips and some finished footage to attendees.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Hergog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star.

Favreau called himself “a product of a Star Wars imagination” who was eager to plunge into the post-“Jedi” landscape.

“You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy,” Favreau said.

On Friday, Lucasfilm debuted the trailer for next theatrical “Star Wars” film, “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Morrissey’s first Canadian tour dates in a decade postponed due to accident
Next story
HBO looks beyond ‘Game of Thrones,’ maybe back to a prequel

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows Citizen of the Year returns

Nominations being accepted until May 12

Civil forfeiture proceeds fund crime-prevention programs in Maple Ridge

MLA announces money for restorative justice and crime-prevention programs.

Plan for one-acre lots in east Maple Ridge gets first reading

Proposal rejected by previous council

VIDEO: Hundreds attend second Rally for Ridge protest in Maple Ridge

Volunteers sign up to help with NDP MLA recall campaign

Maple Ridge Scout group plants hundreds of trees at Whonnock Lake

1st Laity View Scouts planted the trees Saturday morning

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Learn to be safe on the water

Boating safety course in Pitt Meadows

5 to start your day

Gas prices hit North American record, effort to recall two MLAs over homelessness grows, and more

Most Read