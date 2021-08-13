Folk music in Memorial Peace Park tonight

There will be live music on the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park again tonight, as the city’s Happenings for a Small Stage brings two folk music acts.
Local singer and songwriter Graham Strang will bring his “exceptional blend of lyricism and emotional powerful instrumentation,” say promoters, and the trio The Stone Poets will be the second act.
The show will run from 6-7:45 p.m.
These performances are free, and seating is available on a first-come, first served basis. Bring a blanket or chair.
