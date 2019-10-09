(Contributed)

Fraser Valley Music Awards looking for submissions

Deadline is Oct. 24

Submissions are being accepted for the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards.

The awards are an initiative of CIVL Radio, the University of the Fraser Valley station.

Awards will be presented in 15 different categories.

RELATED: Maple Ridge blues singer FVMA winner

New to this year’s awards are a fan vote and a special presentation for

Lifetime Achievement.

For the third year in a row, hosting and coordinating duties for the gala

will fall to Fort Langley native and Chilliwack resident Harry Doupe, award

show veteran comedian, producer, and writer.

The awards take place at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Corky’s in Chilliwack.

The location was chosen because it coincides with May’s CRTC decision approving a Chilliwack transmitter for CIVL Radio.

To submit an entry or to get more information about the awards go to civl.ca/fvma.

Deadline for entries is Oct. 24.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

