Hallmark shoots film at artisan cheese store in Maple Ridge

Golden Ears Cheesecrafters was the backdrop of Hallmark’s latest romantic comedy Love on Harbor Island.

Scenes from the movie were filmed inside the artisan cheese shop, along 128 Avenue in Maple Ridge, as well as on the farm behind the store.

Love on Harbor Island centers around an interior designer named Lily, played by Morgan Kohan, who is interviewing for a position at a Seattle-based company, and is looking for inspiration for her blog.

But, when she receives a phone call from a friend regarding the health of her aunt she flies back to her hometown, Harbor Island.

The pilot of the seaplane, Marcus, played by Marcus Rosner, attempts conversation during the flight that doesn’t end well. However, their paths cross again when Lily’s aunt asks Marcus to help with renovating her inn.

Feelings develop between the two protagonists when Lily helps Marcus spread the word online about his dog rescue.

But, when the design company calls Lily for a second interview she has to choose between love and her career.

A scene where Marcus catches Lily dancing to her favourite song, was filmed inside the cheesecrafter store.

Other scenes revolving around the dog rescue shelter were filmed on the farm.

The movie was also filmed at locations in Vancouver and at the Sandpiper Golf Course in Harrison Mills.

