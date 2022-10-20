Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at the Toronto courthouse for sentencing after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at the Toronto courthouse for sentencing after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to five years behind bars

Crown had sought a sentence between six and seven years behind bars

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years behind bars after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

The Crown had sought a sentence between six and seven years behind bars while the defence wanted three to four years.

The prosecution had argued Hoggard was a risk to the public while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.

The 2016 sexual assault took place in a Toronto hotel room and the Ottawa woman told Hoggard’s sentencing hearing that what happened will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Hoggard had also been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case of a teenage fan, as well as sexual interference involving that complainant but was found not guilty on those offences.

The 38-year-old Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

RELATED: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing

Law and justicePop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘Black Adam,’ a superhero franchise born on a Rock

Just Posted

Garibaldi Secondary School offers students the chance to play in concert bands, jazz bands, or choir. (Garibaldi Second Music Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school hosts student-run classical and jazz concert

Pitt Meadows Cycle hosts a variety of community bike events for women, including ladies-only bike maintenance nights. (Pitt Meadows Cycle Facebook/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows cycling group wraps up season with a biking scavenger hunt

Roving performers will be throughout the park for Celebrate The Night in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge gearing up to Celebrate the Night

Supt. Wendy Mehat of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, answers the public’s questions outside The Nut coffee shop. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Cops answer questions over Coffee in Maple Ridge