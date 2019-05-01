The Jonas Brothers in 2009. (Wikimedia Commons)

Jonas Brothers to play Toronto, Vancouver on 40-city comeback tour

First tour in almost a decade will hit up Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena

The Jonas Brothers have announced a new 40-city comeback tour that includes two Canadian dates.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that the pop trio’s first headline tour in almost a decade will hit Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 23 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Oct. 11.

The brothers’ Happiness Begins tour, with guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, begins in Miami on Aug. 7 and ends Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Drake, BTS set for Billboard Awards

The Jonas Brothers have also launched pre-orders for their first album since 2009, also called “Happiness Begins,” after various individual projects.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Drake, BTS set for Billboard Awards

Just Posted

War and Death comic gold in THSS’s Comedy fest

Sightlines Theatre is presenting the No Guts, No Glory One Act Comedy Festival

Home Show 2019: Food bank ramping up fresh food collection in Maple Ridge

Food bank ramping up fresh food collection in Maple Ridge

Tent cities sign that something’s not right

Housing underway for remaining residents in Maple Ridge camp

Electric vehicles plug in to Home Show

If you’re interested in saving money on your daily commute, check out… Continue reading

Home Show 2019: Extreme cycling demos at the home show

Big Air Freestyle Bike Show is back

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Driver arrested in Burnaby after crashing into parked car

The 46-year-old man faces charges for driving without a licence

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

College instructor spots ‘unusual jelly’ on Vancouver Island beach

Creatures found drifting around in the shallows, far away from their element

Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

University of Victoria finds alcohol regulation in B.C. to be poor but still second best in Canada

5 to start your day

Former Abbotsford Heat player charged in alleged baby snatching, Travis Selje remembered and more

Most Read