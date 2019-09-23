Kanaka Open Mic features the musical group Trilogy

The popular open mic is heading into its 11th year

Jodi, Melanie and Tricia make up the harmonious group Trilogy. (Contributed)

Kanaka Open Mic will be featuring the beautiful harmonies of Trilogy on Wednesday.

The trio consist of local singers Jodi, Melanie and Tricia.

The popular open mic is heading into its 11th year at Kanaka Creek Coffee, 24155 102 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Trilogy will be featured during the evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Anyone wanting to perform is welcome to drop in. Those wanting to be featured can contact Pam through the Kanaka Open Mic/stage Facebook page.

