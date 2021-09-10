Langley man has attended nearly every Cruise-In since inception, missed one when wife booked cruise

Langley resident Arnold Aylen, 72, has been not nearly even Cruise-In event. He said he missed one when his wife booked a cruise the same day at the charity-driven event. (Arnold Aylen/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In has been held in the community since the late 1990s and Arnold Aylen has been to nearly every one.

“I’ve only missed one because my wife booked a cruise while it was on,” he laughed.

So what continues to bring him back to the event?

“I go to see all the different cars,”Aylen told the Langley Advance Times.

“I like cars and some some people have some really nice cars, and other ones have ones that are works in progress,” he continued. “But I talk with all the people about what’s happening with their cars and what’s happening with mine, and we help each other fix cars.”

The 72-year-old Langley resident has invested some time in a project of his own.

“I have a ‘66 Corvette and I work on it every winter. I do something, fix something, detail it… I got it 30 years ago and I totally restored it,” he said.

Aylen, who has lived in Langley since 1971, recalled being “involved with cars most of my life.”

The longtime Cruise-In fan was rewarded for supporting the charity-driven event at a previous event when his ticket was drawn in the Ultimate Garage contest for $20,000 worth of automotive tools.

“Three years ago, I think, I won the big garage prize – all the tools, with with my brother-in-law. We bought three tickets, we shared them, so he got half and I got half,” Aylen recalled.

“I use them all the time. You can never have enough tools, apparently.”

Although he’s won the grand prize, Aylen still participates in the draw.

“I buy a ticket every year even after I’ve won, I keep buying tickets,” he laughed. “It supports charity, and I was just lucky enough to win once.”

Aside from participating in the draw Aylen enjoys the Cruise-In with his wife, friends, other relatives, children and grandchildren.

And when he’s not at the Cruise-In, Aylen hopes to put some time into his next project. He’s ordered another Corvette, but doesn’t exactly know when to expect it.

“It’s going to take another 16 months before it even might get here,” he said.

And to those who have yet to experience the Cruise-In, Aylen wrapped up what others are missing in one simple sentence.

“A good time.”