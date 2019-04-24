Brian Johnston plays Michael Evans and Judith Betzler plays Kate in Dancing at Lughnasa.

Maple Ridge actors Dancing at Lughnasa

Play runs until May 11.

Two Maple Ridge actors will be starring in the Langley Player’s upcoming production of Dancing at Lughnasa.

Brian Johnston plays Michael Evans and Judith Betzler plays Kate in the play by Irish playwright Brian Friel.

It is set in 1936 in the fictional village of Ballybeg in County Donegal during the harvest festival of Lughnasa. It tells the story of the five unmarried Mundy sisters and their brother, a priest who has returned from a 25-year missionary posting in Africa.

It is directed by Helen Embury.

Dancing at Lughnasa won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1992, the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

It was also adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep, directed by Pat O’Connor, and script by Frank McGuinness.

• Dancing at Lughnasa runs until May 11 at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the Langley Playhouse, 4307-200 St. in Brookswood.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased via Brown Paper Tickets.


