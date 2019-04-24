(Contributed) Surrey Little Theatre’s upcoming production of Sealed for Freshness runs until May 11.

Maple Ridge actress in Sealed for Freshness

Marla Todd plays the role of Bonnie in the comedy set in 1968

A Maple Ridge actress will be starring in Surrey Little Theatre’s upcoming production of Sealed for Freshness.

Marla Todd will play the role of Bonnie in the comedic play written by Doug Stone and directed by Kayt Roth.

The story is set in 1968 suburbia, where Bonnie, Jean, Tracy Ann, Sinclair and Diane gather for a Tupperware party.

The party starts when Diane, the Midwest region’s best sales consultant and a new widow in the neighbourhood, arrives.

Things go off the rails when the ladies break out the booze. S

inclair goads Diane into revealing more about herself and her departed husband, and as the evening progresses there are more secrets about everyone’s lives that are divulged that strip the veneer off their idyllic façades.

Before the evening is out, a stunning revelation will change their perspectives forever.

“This play presents 1960s suburban housewives in a way we’re not used to seeing them – funny, crass, emotional, and genuine in every way,” said Roth.

“It provides heartbreaking dramatic moments along with rich comedy in an ensemble of five strong female characters, a rarity in the theatre world,” she added.

Sealed for Freshness runs until May 11 at Surrey Little Theatre, 7027 184 St. at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on Apr. 28 and May 5.

Tickets are $17 or $15 for seniors.

• For more information call 604-576-8451 or go to surreylittletheatre.com.


