Maple Ridge artist to be featured in RAW

A Maple Ridge artist will be featured in a show hosted by the international artist organization called RAW.

Suzie Hartford, a mixed media artist who specializes in angel wings for home décor, will be exhibiting her work at the next showcase of RAW Natural Born Artists.

RAW is an independent arts organization for artists by artists. The mission of the organization is to provide independent artists within the first ten years of their creative career the tools, resources and exposure needed to be recognized.

RAW showcases indie talent in visual arts, film, fashion design, music, performance art, hair and makeup artistry and photography and operates in 60 cities across Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Hartford emigrated with her family from Slovakia to Canada when she was a child. After spending time in Toronto they moved to Maple Ridge where she currently lives.

Hartford’s angel wings are a symbol of her gratitude to God. She uses rich, bold and lustrous metallic colours and is inspired by natural wood grains and the colours of the West Coast like browns, greens and blues.

Her work will be featured in RAW Vancouver presents Envision at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Celebrities Nightclub, 1022 Davie St., downtown Vancouver.

Tickets are $20 on the RAW website and $30 at the door.