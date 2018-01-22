Suzie Hartford, a mixed media artist who specializes in angel wings for home décor, will be exhibiting her work at the next showcase of RAW Natural Born Artists. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge artist to be featured in RAW

Suzie Hartford specializes in angel wings for home decor

A Maple Ridge artist will be featured in a show hosted by the international artist organization called RAW.

Suzie Hartford, a mixed media artist who specializes in angel wings for home décor, will be exhibiting her work at the next showcase of RAW Natural Born Artists.

RAW is an independent arts organization for artists by artists. The mission of the organization is to provide independent artists within the first ten years of their creative career the tools, resources and exposure needed to be recognized.

RAW showcases indie talent in visual arts, film, fashion design, music, performance art, hair and makeup artistry and photography and operates in 60 cities across Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Hartford emigrated with her family from Slovakia to Canada when she was a child. After spending time in Toronto they moved to Maple Ridge where she currently lives.

Hartford’s angel wings are a symbol of her gratitude to God. She uses rich, bold and lustrous metallic colours and is inspired by natural wood grains and the colours of the West Coast like browns, greens and blues.

Her work will be featured in RAW Vancouver presents Envision at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Celebrities Nightclub, 1022 Davie St., downtown Vancouver.

Tickets are $20 on the RAW website and $30 at the door.

Previous story
‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital
Next story
A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

Just Posted

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

Maple Ridge artist to be featured in RAW

Suzie Hartford specializes in angel wings for home decor

Classic pickup hits barrier along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

The vehicle struck the barrier in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway

UPDATE: Wind warning ends for Metro Vancouver after thousands lose power

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Sunday morning in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast

Gardening: Companion planting for 2018

Make better choices and informed planting so harvests more abundant.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 to start your day

Wind storm causes weekend power outages, thousands join women’s marches, and more

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

Most Read