(Contributed) Joan Blackman and Maria Larrionoff on violin, David Harding on viola and Eugene Osadchy on cello make up the Vetta String Quartet.

Maple Ridge Music Society kicks off 38th season

Vetta String Quartet to perform Sept. 28

The Vetta String Quartet will be kicking off the 38th season of the Maple Ridge Music Society’s Candlelight Concert Series.

Expect an evening of superb chamber music featuring musicians Joan Blackman and Maria

Larionoff on violin, David Harding on viola and Eugene Osadchy on cello.

The evening will begin with Ludwig Van Beethoven’s String Quartet No 4 in C minor, Opus 18, No. 4, followed by Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No 1 in C major, Opus 49.

Following the intermission will be Pyotr Il’Yich Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No 3 in E Flat Minor, Opus 30.

Blackman is the artistic director of Vancouver’s Vetta Chamber Music Society. She has served as associate concertmaster of the Vancouver Symphony for many years and has performed and recorded as a soloist with the Vancouver Symphony, Victoria Symphony, CBC Radio Orchestra, Turning Point Ensemble and the Banff Festival Orchestra.

Larionoff has appeared with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the symphonies of Seattle, Yakima, Port Angeles and Oakland, with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, the String Orchestra of the Rockies, the University of Washington Orchestra, the Seattle Collaborative Orchestra and the Orquestra Sinfonica in Mexico City.

She has toured Germany and Austria with the New European Strings and has performed on tour in Japan with the Mostly Mozart Orchestra.

Harding is currently professor of viola and chamber music at Carnegie Mellon University in

Pittsburgh. He has an extensive solo and chamber music career, and has performed throughout

Europe, the United States, Canada, Central America and Australia, in such venues as the Berlin

Philharmonie, Concertgebouw, and Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall. His performances have been

broadcast on CBC, BBC, NPR, ABC (Australia) and Deutschland Radio.

Past and founding director, Osadchy has been praised by the numerous publications, most notably the New York Times, Newsday and the Dallas Morning News, as an extraordinary cellist.

Previous story
Maple Ridge musician finds Fast Love in large supply

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit in Pitt Meadows

Happened early Thursday at Hammond Road

Looking Back: Wellington Harris lent his name to Pitt Meadows road

There’s a history behind major road

Liberal candidate’s election sign vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

New acute care mechanical ventilator for Ridge Meadows Hospital

TB Vets made a two year commitment of $65,000 for the piece of respiratory equipment

Maple Ridge Music Society kicks off 38th season

Vetta String Quartet to perform Sept. 28

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Boyfriend charged after pregnant B.C. woman, missing for 19 years, found dead

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

TODAY: Wide variety of opportunities can be found at Black Press career fair

Stop by the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Building in Surrey from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge

The ‘gate’ system is set to go live later this year

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Surrey mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of killing her eight-year-old daughter Teagan

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Most Read