Maple Ridge Music Society kicks off 38th season

(Contributed) Joan Blackman and Maria Larrionoff on violin, David Harding on viola and Eugene Osadchy on cello make up the Vetta String Quartet.

The Vetta String Quartet will be kicking off the 38th season of the Maple Ridge Music Society’s Candlelight Concert Series.

Expect an evening of superb chamber music featuring musicians Joan Blackman and Maria

Larionoff on violin, David Harding on viola and Eugene Osadchy on cello.

The evening will begin with Ludwig Van Beethoven’s String Quartet No 4 in C minor, Opus 18, No. 4, followed by Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No 1 in C major, Opus 49.

Following the intermission will be Pyotr Il’Yich Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No 3 in E Flat Minor, Opus 30.

Blackman is the artistic director of Vancouver’s Vetta Chamber Music Society. She has served as associate concertmaster of the Vancouver Symphony for many years and has performed and recorded as a soloist with the Vancouver Symphony, Victoria Symphony, CBC Radio Orchestra, Turning Point Ensemble and the Banff Festival Orchestra.

Larionoff has appeared with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the symphonies of Seattle, Yakima, Port Angeles and Oakland, with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, the String Orchestra of the Rockies, the University of Washington Orchestra, the Seattle Collaborative Orchestra and the Orquestra Sinfonica in Mexico City.

She has toured Germany and Austria with the New European Strings and has performed on tour in Japan with the Mostly Mozart Orchestra.

Harding is currently professor of viola and chamber music at Carnegie Mellon University in

Pittsburgh. He has an extensive solo and chamber music career, and has performed throughout

Europe, the United States, Canada, Central America and Australia, in such venues as the Berlin

Philharmonie, Concertgebouw, and Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall. His performances have been

broadcast on CBC, BBC, NPR, ABC (Australia) and Deutschland Radio.

Past and founding director, Osadchy has been praised by the numerous publications, most notably the New York Times, Newsday and the Dallas Morning News, as an extraordinary cellist.