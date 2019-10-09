Artist Jairus Farano will be showing his painting called Silly Steve 2019 at the INCLUSION show and sale. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge studio at largest exhibition for artists with disabilities

INCLUSION Art Show and Sale takes place Oct. 10

Artists from Maple Ridge’s Vicuna Art Studio will be showing their work at the province’s largest art show for people with disabilities.

The 15th annual INCLUSION Art Show and Sale will feature the work of more than 150 artists from across Metro Vancouver who live with developmental or intellectual disabilities such as autism, or physical challenges such as vision, hearing or mobility impairment.

Around 40 artists will be in attendance from Vicuna with 40 pieces for the exhibition including acrylic paintings, water colour paintings, drawing and pottery.

RELATED: Possibilities endless for local artists with disabilities

More than 900 original artworks will be part of the INCLUSION show.

The INCLUSIONS Art Show and Sale takes place on Thurday. There will be live art demonstrations like pottery wheel throwing, painting and paint pouring.

There will also be refreshments and musical performances.

The show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Vancouver’s Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street.

Admission is by donation.

 

Artist Karla Sarradet will be showing her piece called Early Evening after Frank Johnston 2019 at the INCLUSION show and sale. (Contributed)

