Leanne Van Dongen and her latest book The Trio. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge teen author releases third book

Leanne Van Dongen has completed the third book in her series Showtime

A teenage author from Maple Ridge has finished her first collection.

Leanne Van Dongen just finished Stage Fright, the third book in her Showtime book series released by RoseDog Books.

The book tells the story of Hannah Little, who is excited, but petrified, because she is going to achieve her goal of playing the piano in front of an audience. But when another character named Hope ruins her performance by pulling off a traumatic stunt, Hannah gets stage fright and refuses to try again.

READ MORE: Teen author publishes first book in Maple Ridge

Van Dongen writes about her journey to get over her stage fright and live the moment she has been longing for.

The Maple Ridge teen was inspired to become an author by books she read while growing up.

She is also the author of Kate the Great and The Trio, the other two books in this collection.

Van Dongen started writing Kate the Great when she was only 12 years old.

READ MORE: Second book published by teen author from Maple Ridge

Her second book, The Trio was released in 2018 when she was 16 years old.

In order to write, Van Dongen usually sits in a corner nook in the kitchen of her house where it is silent.

She prefers to write everything by hand before typing up on her computer and sending it to her publisher.

Leanne told her mother Anita that she wanted to be an author when she was 10 years old. At the time, her mother told her she could be whatever she wanted to be. Now Leanne has realized her dream.

Van Dongen enjoys drawing, painting, and watching action movies in her free time.

Showtime: Stage Fright is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00.

To purchase a copy go to rosedogbookstore.com.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Just Posted

Maple Ridge teen author releases third book

Leanne Van Dongen has completed the third book in her series Showtime

Maple Ridge artist makes plea for lost painting

The painting depicts a boy walking along a boardwalk in a jungle setting

Maple Ridge company hosts free online birthday parties amid COVID-19 crisis

Next party to be held this Friday, March 27

LETTER: Maple Ridge octogenarian grateful to angel for kindness amid outbreak

Shopper at Save-On-Foods demonstrated compassion and generosity to senior shopping during COVID-19

Chalk it up to positivity

Sidewalk graffiti lets Ridge Meadows hospital workers know they are appreciated

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

City of White Rock to close waterfront parking lots to help slow spread of COVID-19

Move is intended to discourage large crowds from gathering on the popular pier and promenade

B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

VIDEO: Langley band entertains senior centre residents with a courtyard serenade

Garth and the Guys spread out to perform rockabilly songs to seniors watching from their balconies

Vancouver council to vote on fines up to $50K for businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Transit police officers in self-isolation after being coughed at during arrest

Self-isolation comes amid COVID-19 worries

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Most Read