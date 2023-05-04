Maple Ridge theatrical company brings heartwarming story of war and woe to stage

Seating limited for The Last Real Summer that starts its run Friday, May 5

Tyler Boe and Rachel Jansen star in The Last Real Summer being put on by the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society. (Emerald Pig Theatrical Society/Special to The News)

Cast and crew of The Last Real Summer are excited to open their show at the new Albion Community Centre.

Until now the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society has not been able to call any facility home. This will be the first opportunity for the company to have real furniture and set pieces for their production.

“The city of Maple Ridge went to great lengths to construct such a great hub for all kinds of groups, and finally we are having our chance to work there,” said director Angela Bell.

The Last Real Summer, written by Warren Graves, is a story set in rural Alberta, that goes back to when Lizzie Tingley, played by Rachel Jansen of Maple Ridge, and Douglas Cameron, played by Tyler Boe of Pitt Meadows, were both 17-years-old.

Lizzie, who has since grown up, decides to go back to her old home town to reminisce, after losing her husband, “and feeling a little lost herself”, explained Bell.

When she gets there the story takes the viewers back in time to when she was young, and takes them on a emotional rollercoaster as her memories come to life on stage.

“We are looking forward to opening ourselves up to a new audience in Albion, and we hope they come out,” said Bell about the location.

She also noted that they plan to take this show to the Theatre BC festival that is being held on Friday, May 26 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre this year, where they will be competing against five other theatre groups from across the Fraser Valley.

The winner will go on to compete against other winners from the different zones in the province.

“It’s an exciting week of theatre,” said Bell of the competition. “Our whole theatre community comes together and we learn from each other and from the adjudicator. It’s a wonderful opportunity. And it’s like a reunion, where we get to see many people we don’t see any other time of year because we’re all so busy doing what we do.”

Opening night for The Last Real Summer is at 7:30 p.m. on May 5. The show runs May 5 to 7, in Maple Ridge at the Albion Community Centre, 24165 104 Ave., and from May 12 to 14, at the South Bonson Community Centre, 10932 Barnston View Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

There will be both evening and matinee performances.

Seating is limited. Go to emeraldpig.ca to purchase tickets.