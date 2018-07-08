Adstock takes place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park on July 8. (THE NEWS/files)

Metal mayhem and punk music at festival in Maple Ridge today

The 14th annual Adstock runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park

The Vancouver-based metal band Obsidian is the headliner for Adstock taking place in Memorial Peace Park July 8.

Obsidian formed in 2013 with members from France, Germany and Canada including Jason Campbell on vocals and guitar, Daniel Clark on guitar and back up vocals, Aurélia Falaize on bass and Stefan Stass on drums.

The band melds aggression, groove with melodic hooks. They recorded their debut full-length album in 2014 called Time Erodes.

The group has received both national and international airplay. Their song My War was featured on a men’s health commercial that aired nationally on Sportsnet.

Obsidian has opened for the bands Kataklysm, Carach Angren and local punk legends DOA and have played the Rickshaw Theatre and the Red Room in Vancouver.

Adstock is an annual, free alternative music concert that was started 14-years-ago by Adam Rayburn, who, in 2012, passed on the torch to other organizers.

He called it Adstock – a play on his own name and Woodstock, the most famous concert in history, and which featured legendary performances by Jimi Hendrix, Credence Clearwater Revival, and Joe Cocker, among others.

Adstock features punk, metal, hardcore and ska music bands based out of Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

Entertainment starts at 1 p.m. with the band I Get Bye, followed by Dark Originn who takes to the stage at 1:45 p.m.

Knocking at the Gates starts their set at 2:30 p.m. and Arrow in the Quiver at 3:15 p.m.

At 4 p.m. is Damn the Device, followed by Truent at 5 p.m., This Gun for Hire at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Obsidian.

