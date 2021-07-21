ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers up cherry soup – serve hot, warm or chilled

by Chef Dez

I mentioned this recipe in my previous column on cherries, and due to the overwhelming requests, I am sharing it with you today. This soup is very unique and can be served hot, room temperature, or chilled. It is one of my all-time favourite dishes from my childhood.

Mom’s Cherry Soup

“My mom used to make this every summer during cherry season when I was a child. It is one of the many great memories I have. When my mom was a child, my grandma used to make it for her and her siblings. In those days, my grandpa would go to town and bring home just one basket of cherries, because that was all that they could afford. Since there were so many kids, one basket of cherries wouldn’t go very far. Grandma came up with this recipe of cherry soup so that they would all get their share of the cherries.”

1 pound (454g) fresh cherries (approximately 3 cups), left whole, stems removed

4 cups + 2 tablespoons water

1 cup + 1/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Wash the cherries and place them in a medium sized pot. Add the 4 cups water and 1 cup of the sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

In a bowl, mix the flour, 1/4 cup sugar, and salt together. Add the 2 tbsp. water and stir with a fork until the flour mixture is moist. Then with your fingers work the flour mixture to make little “flour curds” and set aside.

When cherries have come to a boil, add the curds a small handful at a time. When the curds have all been added, reduce the heat to medium and cook for five more minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve hot, room temperature, or chilled… but don’t forget to spit out the pits while eating.

Makes approximately 4 to 6 servings.

