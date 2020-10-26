ON COOKING: Chef offers a new take on pumpkin spice

Pumpkin puree can be used to make a salad dressing

Chef Dez is regular columnist with Black Press Media

By Chef Dez, Special to Black Press Media

Our family loves autumn. The crisp cool days are refreshing after a long hot summer and combined with beautifully coloured leaves rustling in the wind makes for a wonderful time of year. Cooking with seasonal ingredients enhances this whole experience.

This pumpkin vinaigrette recipe is one of our favourites. It captures the essence of pumpkin pie, but in a savoury format, rather than sweet. Be creative by tossing with greens and topping this autumnal salad with dried cranberries and sliced almonds for a truly amazing visual and eating escapade.

Also, what’s autumn without celebrating the harvest of hearty root vegetables. This recipe for oven roasted root vegetables has the essence of rosemary and maple syrup, and makes a perfect side dish for this time of year. Enjoy…

Pumpkin Vinaigrette

makes approximately 2 cups of dressing

3/4 cup canned pure pumpkin

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp molasses

1 tbsp Dijon or grainy mustard

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp dried thyme leaves

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp pepper

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Mix all the ingredients, except for the oil, together in a bowl, food processor, or blender.

While continually mixing (or processing/blending) slowly add the olive oil in a thin stream until completely blended.

Oven Roasted Root Vegetables

Makes approximately 5 to 6 cups

“To prevent excessive bleeding of the red beets into the other vegetables, soak and rinse the diced beets repeatedly with cold water and then drain thoroughly before using in the recipe”

1 heaping cup of 1/2-inch diced of each of the following root vegetables:

onion

rutabaga

turnip

sweet potato

beets

carrots

2 large sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 tbsp canola oil, vegetable oil, or olive oil

2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tbsp maple syrup

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl toss all of the ingredients together (except for the maple syrup).

Spread on a large baking sheet making sure the cut vegetables are not crowded.

Bake for 30 minutes, tossing every 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the maple syrup and stir to coat. Bake for another 10 minutes.

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack hip-hop artist Jvck Wilde produces She Devil music video

Just Posted

.
ON COOKING: Chef offers a new take on pumpkin spice

Pumpkin puree can be used to make a salad dressing

Tristan Kennedy, and his mom Naya, proudly displaying their joke book - A Reason to Smile. (Special to THE NEWS)
Pitt Meadows boy turns funny quarantine pastime into joke book

Tristan Kennedy, 5, placed wisecrack signs at the end of his driveway for 155 straight days

The Citizen of the Year awards were held on Saturday, as a virtual event.
Citizens of the year for Maple Ridge named

Maple Ridge Community Foundation holds annual awards night

Phase three of Onni’s Golden Ears Business Park is before council Tuesday.
New look for Golden Ears Business Park in Pitt Meadows

Zoom webinar allows public to share thoughts with council on Tuesday

Jason Nagy, centre, and his foster parents Peggy and Robert Maikawa. (Jason Nagy/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge volunteer reunites with foster parents after three decades

Discovered his name on a list of volunteers for the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Graphic on promo material for Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland event.
Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site weeks before Christmas

Best Buy Canada-backed ‘holiday’ event to raise money for charity

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of seven-year-old in Langley was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government photo)
Unnamed school in Fraser Health region closed due to COVID-19

Closure announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry during daily briefing

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Most Read