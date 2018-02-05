Paul Simon in concert. (photo: youtube.com)

Paul Simon says ‘farewell’ on concert tour that starts in Vancouver in May

Music icon ‘Homeward Bound’ on tour of North America and Europe

Paul Simon is set to say “farewell” to fans on a concert tour that brings him to a Vancouver stage this spring.

The legendary American singer/songwriter will use Rogers Arena as a starting point for his “Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour” of North America and Europe.

Tickets for the May 16 concert date go on sale Friday (Feb. 9, 10 a.m.), via livenation.com.

Simon and band will bring to the stage “a stunning, career-spanning repertoire of timeless hits and classic songs which have permeated and influenced popular culture for generations,” according to a Live Nation Entertainment press release this morning.

Details are posted at PaulSimon.com.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Simon’s music career began in the early 1960s.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” he stated. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Some of Simon’s many hits include “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Kodachrome,” “Loves Me Like A Rock,” “Mother and Child Reunion,” “Late In The Evening,” “You Can Call Me Al” and many others.

Previous story
Justin Timberlake won’t use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

Just Posted

Looking Back: Heritage stands test of time

Objects, traditions passed down through history to present.

Afro Gala a first in Pitt Meadows

The evening will celebrate African identity, culture and community

Two prize packages for grabs in Maple Ridge BIA’s Valentine’s Day contest

Date night prize packages are worth $1,000 and $500

Las Vegas glitz and glamour at Pitt Meadows drag show

Only 30 tickets left for drag show in support of Alouette Addictions Services

New regulations for home-based businesses in Maple Ridge

Expand types of businesses permitted and define allowable space.

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Seven ways mobility pricing could work in Metro Vancouver

Independent commission maps out possible scenarios based congestion point or distance-based charges

5 to start your day

Father of Chilliwack homicide victim knew it was coming, Wilkinson leads the BC Liberals and more

Paul Simon says ‘farewell’ on concert tour that starts in Vancouver in May

Music icon ‘Homeward Bound’ on tour of North America and Europe

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Update: Kelowna rink snares B.C. men’s curling title

Team Geall stuns defending champs in 11th end in Parksville

Most Read

  • Justin Timberlake won’t use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

    The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium

  • Paul Simon says ‘farewell’ on concert tour that starts in Vancouver in May

    Music icon ‘Homeward Bound’ on tour of North America and Europe