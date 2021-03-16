DJ Goddess, aka Jessica Dhillon, with Maya the boa constrictor at Urban Safari in South Surrey. (Photo: facebook.com/iamdjgoddess)

DJ Goddess, aka Jessica Dhillon, with Maya the boa constrictor at Urban Safari in South Surrey. (Photo: facebook.com/iamdjgoddess)

DJ charms snakes, lizards at Surrey animal sanctuary during video shoot

‘Can’t wait to show you what we shot,’ the UBC-schooled DJ Goddess posted

Music-making DJ Goddess charmed a snake and also the staff of Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society during a recent video shoot.

The Vancouver-based Bollywood/EDM DJ spent several hours at the animal sanctuary on March 9.

“Bollywood came to Urban Safari!” the facility posted in an online newsletter. “We all had great fun wrangling our animals and getting know the Goddess. It was great stimulation for the animals too. She did video and stills with snakes, lizards and more. If you are a photographer or film person working on a project and need a cool animal, let us know. We can help.”

Goddess, born Jessica Dhillon in Prince Rupert and raised in the Surrey area, posted photos of the adventure on her Facebook and Instagram pages, which have a combined 180,000 followers.

A boa constrictor named Maya was a star of the video shoot, which involved a decorated classroom and some photography, too.

(Story continues below)

“Can’t wait to show you what we shot,” the UBC-schooled DJ/model posted. “Dropping soooooon!”

She also posted a link for donations to Urban Safari, located in South Surrey at 1395 176th St.

Some photos are also posted to the facility’s Facebook page.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

AnimalsMusicvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity

Just Posted

One Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest lead to recovery of $1,300 worth of merchandise. (Black Press files)
Mounties nab store thieves in Maple Ridge

Six arrested in blitz targeting known pilferers

Maple Ridge Community Foundation supported local charities responding to COVID-19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation selling coffee for a good cause

First ever custom roasted coffee fundraiser

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

$37,000 raised in single evening

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

There will be no official Earth Day celebration on April 22

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)
Almost 20 drivers caught distracted in RCMP blitz

On average, 78 deaths occur every year as a result of distracted driving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variants of concern

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Female staff at Boston Pizza at 1045 Columbia Street were asked to conform to a sexist dress code, according UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak, (Google Maps)
Women told to wear skirts at Lower Mainland Boston Pizza, union says

As of Monday, management at the New Westminster restaurant had not taken conciliatory action

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

DJ Goddess, aka Jessica Dhillon, with Maya the boa constrictor at Urban Safari in South Surrey. (Photo: facebook.com/iamdjgoddess)
DJ charms snakes, lizards at Surrey animal sanctuary during video shoot

‘Can’t wait to show you what we shot,’ the UBC-schooled DJ Goddess posted

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read