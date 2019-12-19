Rey (Daisy Ridley) returns for another battle with Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Prime offerings for those with a theatre tradition at Christmas

Star Wars, Cats and more playing in Pitt Meadows

There’s only one more sleep until the Christmas movie season begins in earnest.

Christmas is one of the most popular times for movie buffs to visit the theatre, and a time when blockbuster movies are released.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats are two offerings that will kick off the holiday movie season with a Dec. 20 release.

Skywalker is the finale of a series of nine films that started in 1977.

Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber play, has a cast with more stars than a movie set in space, with Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson and more.

READ ALSO: The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Then on Dec. 25 , there is Little Women, which already has Oscar buzz, and Will Smith in the animated Spies in Disguise.

READ ALSO: New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

All are scheduled to be screened at Cineplex Odeon in Pitt Meadows on their release dates.

Theatre employees say the Christmas holidays are always a busy time of year at the Pitt Meadows Theatre, in part because of the hot releases while people have time off work and school.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ cast hits the blue carpet at world premiere

Just Posted

Prime offerings for those with a theatre tradition at Christmas

Star Wars, Cats and more playing in Pitt Meadows

Update: Provincial police raid Hammond pot store

Compassion society on Maple Crescent opened in 2015.

Four arrests in Maple Ridge overnight

Unrelated cases involved outstanding warrants

Pitt Meadows veteran honoured for wartime service

Flynn receives France’s highest military honour

Maple Ridge Bingoplex has new owners

Downtown building sells for $6.6 million

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Surrey high school student found guilty of sexual assault

His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The name of the school has not been disclosed

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Most Read