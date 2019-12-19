Prime offerings for those with a theatre tradition at Christmas

Star Wars, Cats and more playing in Pitt Meadows

Rey (Daisy Ridley) returns for another battle with Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

There’s only one more sleep until the Christmas movie season begins in earnest.

Christmas is one of the most popular times for movie buffs to visit the theatre, and a time when blockbuster movies are released.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats are two offerings that will kick off the holiday movie season with a Dec. 20 release.

Skywalker is the finale of a series of nine films that started in 1977.

Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber play, has a cast with more stars than a movie set in space, with Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Then on Dec. 25 , there is Little Women, which already has Oscar buzz, and Will Smith in the animated Spies in Disguise.

All are scheduled to be screened at Cineplex Odeon in Pitt Meadows on their release dates.

Theatre employees say the Christmas holidays are always a busy time of year at the Pitt Meadows Theatre, in part because of the hot releases while people have time off work and school.



