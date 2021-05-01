Property Brothers celebrate 43rd birthday

The celebrity twins who turned 43 on April 28, grew up in Maple Ridge

Drew Scott talks with Thomas Haney secondary principal Grant Frend in 2017 when he paid a visit to the school. (The News files)

The Property Brothers just celebrated the big 4-3.

The home renovation celebrities were born on April 28, 1978, in Vancouver, and moved to Maple Ridge soon after with their parents, Jim and Joanne, and older brother, James, two years their senior.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, business partner, and little brother (hey, four minutes counts),” read a post by Jonathan on Instagram.

“So glad we get to do life together, Drew,” Jonathan wrote, adding, “Enjoy lots of cake today….and please share with me.”

The Scott brothers were 18 when they bought and flipped their first property, just outside of Calgary with only $250 down.

The place needed a lot of work, but they read every book they could get their hands on and watched every infomercial they could and ended up making a profit of $50,000.

That was the inspiration for the brothers who have become two of the most successful lifestyle and home renovation teams in the entertainment industry.

In addition to their own successful home renovation television show, The Property Brothers, the Thomas Haney secondary graduates have their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, and home decor company, Scott Living Furniture and Decor.

Now they have a slew of shows under their belt including Buying & Selling, Forever Home, Brother Vs. Brother, Property Brothers at Home, and their latest show Celebrity IOU, where they help celebrities give back to the people in their lives that helped them on their road to stardom.

They are also New York Times best-selling authors.

Currently they are casting for Property Brothers: Forever Home in Calgary.