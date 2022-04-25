Royal Blood in their “Typhoons” video. (YouTube.com)

Royal Blood in their “Typhoons” video. (YouTube.com)

CONCERTS

Rock duo Royal Blood returns to Vancouver with ‘Typhoons,’ other cuts this Friday night

British rock duo Royal Blood headlines the Vancouver-area concert calendar this week.

The Mike Kerr/Ben Thatcher combo brings songs from their third album, Typhoons, to UBC’s 7,000-seat Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre this Friday night (April 29), with support from Cleopatrick on all tour dates in Canada and the U.S. this spring.

Tickets for the all-ages show are available on livenation.com, starting at $48.

Other Vancouver-area concerts this week include The Flaming Lips at the Commodore Ballroom (May 2), Shakey Graves at Orpheum Theatre (also May 2) and Boston Manor at Hollywood Theatre (April 29). See the calendar on livenation.com.

For Royal Blood, the pandemic delayed the release of the duo’s latest album. So, they refined and aimed to perfect Typhoons, which has a more polished sound for the band.

“These new songs gave me this incredible freedom, vocally and instrumentally,” says Kerr, the bass player and singer. “I got to dance across the groove, if that makes sense — it was something to slice over, and that felt exhilarating. We realised that there was a genius in just deleting stuff, paring things back. You’d suddenly get hit with air, with space. We kept cutting parts and sounds. It was such a revealing and thrilling experience.”

Video for the album’s title track was posted back in January 2021.

Meantime, the Grammy Award-winning Lizzo will tour this fall, with a Nov. 7 date at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Live Nation announced this week.

Also, Maroon 5 returns to Vancouver this summer, Aug. 1 at Rogers Arena.


