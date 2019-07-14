PHOTOS: Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors goes to the circus

The cast of the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand rehearse this years performance, The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society is putting on the Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors, for this years Bard on the Bandstand.

Directed by Jacqueline Ainsworth, this years Bard is circus themed and tells the tale of two sets of twins who are unaware of the other’s existence and find themselves in the same town. Confusion soon ensues with the mistaken identities that soon ends with love and redemption.

The free show runs July 18 to 20 at Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows and then from July 25 to 27 at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge.

Pre-show entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank will also be collected.

For more information visit emeraldpig.ca.

Simon Challenger, left, plays Aegeon, the father of Angelica of Vancouver and Angelica of Nanaimo, and Dovreshin MacRae plays Adrian, in this summer’s Bard on the Bandstand, The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)