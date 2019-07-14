The cast of the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand rehearse this years performance, The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

PHOTOS: Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors goes to the circus

Bard on the Bandstand 2019 kicks off July 18

The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society is putting on the Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors, for this years Bard on the Bandstand.

Directed by Jacqueline Ainsworth, this years Bard is circus themed and tells the tale of two sets of twins who are unaware of the other’s existence and find themselves in the same town. Confusion soon ensues with the mistaken identities that soon ends with love and redemption.

READ MORE: Bard on the Bandstand returns with Shakespeare at the circus

The free show runs July 18 to 20 at Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows and then from July 25 to 27 at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge.

Pre-show entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank will also be collected.

For more information visit emeraldpig.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The cast of the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand rehearse this years performance, The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The cast of the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand rehearse this years performance, The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Simon Challenger, left, plays Aegeon, the father of Angelica of Vancouver and Angelica of Nanaimo, and Dovreshin MacRae plays Adrian, in this summer’s Bard on the Bandstand, The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Simon Challenger, left, plays Aegeon, the father of Angelica of Vancouver and Angelica of Nanaimo, and Dovreshin MacRae plays Adrian, in this summer’s Bard on the Bandstand, The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Previous story
‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors goes to the circus

Bard on the Bandstand 2019 kicks off July 18

Family practice opens doors for youth wellness services during Foundry renovations

Youth Wellness Centre services being offered at Golden Ears Family Practice

PHOTOS: Bees and Blueberries Festival in Pitt Meadows

More fun on Sunday at free family event

Large police presence near Maple Ridge tent city

Reports of shot fired on Friday night, police find no evidence

Tyler O’Neill gets unique bobblehead

Maple Ridge slugger in second season of Major League Baseball

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The scrutiny of agricultural goods has been central to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China

VIDEO: Elderly woman with severe dementia missing in Chilliwack

Woman now missing more than 24 hours and missing her daily medications

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Most Read